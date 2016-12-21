Crime 8 mins ago 3:56 p.m.4 indicted ...

Crime 8 mins ago 3:56 p.m.4 indicted in connection with bodies found in burned car

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WHAS11

A south-central Kentucky grand jury has indicted four people in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle last month. Kentucky State Police said in a news release Monday that 33-year-old Charles W. Lindsey of Butler County is charged with murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence; and 22-year-old Arlexis D. Kawai of Bowling Green, 21-year-old Helen L. Rone of Butler County and 27-year-old Kayla D. Ford of Edmonton were charged with complicity to murder, facilitation to murder, complicity to arson, facilitation to arson and tampering with physical evidence.

