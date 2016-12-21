Crime 8 mins ago 3:56 p.m.4 indicted in connection with bodies found in burned car

A south-central Kentucky grand jury has indicted four people in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle last month. Kentucky State Police said in a news release Monday that 33-year-old Charles W. Lindsey of Butler County is charged with murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence; and 22-year-old Arlexis D. Kawai of Bowling Green, 21-year-old Helen L. Rone of Butler County and 27-year-old Kayla D. Ford of Edmonton were charged with complicity to murder, facilitation to murder, complicity to arson, facilitation to arson and tampering with physical evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.