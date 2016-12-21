Amish men file suit over Auburn ordin...

Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:47 pm updated:

There are 3 comments on the News Democrat story from Thursday Dec 29, titled Amish men file suit over Auburn ordinance - 12:47 pm updated:. In it, News Democrat reports that:

Photo by Chris Cooper Amish buggies line up in Russellville earlier this year with horses waiting for their owners to get back from court. Two Amish men have filed suit against the city of Auburn, in an attempt to overturn the town's animal ordinance which requires large animals, such as horses, to have a collection device for feces if they use the city streets.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kyle Epley

Russellville, KY

#1 Friday
Leave those people alone! Is it not enough to try and control the people of the world you live in? You just want something to bitch about. You got your lights on their buggies. Now piss off. These people harm no one. They live their own lives, in their own way. Clean up the horse manure yourself if you don't like it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
mayor of all yall

Lewisburg, KY

#2 Friday
Kyle Epley wrote:
Leave those people alone! Is it not enough to try and control the people of the world you live in? You just want something to bitch about. You got your lights on their buggies. Now piss off. These people harm no one. They live their own lives, in their own way. Clean up the horse manure yourself if you don't like it.
now the tax payers will have to flip the bill for either a settlement or a trial which will cost tens of thousands of dollars.. Ha Ha Ha serves you morons right. I don't pay taxes like trump because idiots squander it away on nonsense like this. Reep what you sew council members
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Manure

Bowling Green, KY

#3 Yesterday
The Amish are going to declare war on the city of auburn. No more delicious bread or pies only horse poop.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowling Green Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trump voters are stupid!!!!!!!!!! 8 min 3million 16
Who cares 10 min Psh 4
Kmart closing 37 min Ã°ÂŸÂ¤Â“ 23
Good Riddance K-Mart BG 39 min :) 5
I'm back in town 46 min Happynewyear 12
2017 The year we make America Great again!!!! 1 hr AmericaISgreat 3
Jason Richardson where he needs to be 2 hr don magic 29
commissioner slim nash DUI 4 hr FromKentucky 45
See all Bowling Green Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowling Green Forum Now

Bowling Green Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowling Green Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bowling Green, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,510,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC