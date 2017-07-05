Opioid crisis: In Maryland, a house of recovery and reckoning
Rusty Bakalar is house manager and vice president of Champ House Recovery in Bowie, Md., an all-volunteer recovery house on the front lines of the opioid epidemic in Maryland. The chime on Rusty Bakalar's phone rarely signals good news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowie Social Worker Sentenced for Felony Theft ... (Nov '10)
|Jun 29
|concerned citizen
|3
|Maryland's first Steak 'n Shake on the auction ...
|Jun 23
|Fitius T Bluster
|2
|Man on man action at racetrack
|Jun 20
|Nomad
|3
|Roy Rogers (Aug '15)
|May '17
|Farrell Landon
|2
|Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Farrell Landon
|26
|Pump It Up In Lanham - Horrible Experience! (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|TLL
|33
|Emily Nicole Russell
|Feb '17
|Emily Russell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC