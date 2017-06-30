Md. doctor's advice for police encounters
A Maryland emergency room doctor wants to save lives, but his prescription doesn't involve new medications or safety equipment: He's targeting young men and hopes more of them will come home safely after encounters with police. Dr. Geoffrey Mount Varner, of Bowie, said that humility and respect are they keys to surviving interactions with police and avoiding a trip to the ER.
