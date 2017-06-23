Delegates call for probe of P.G. county schools grade fixing
Members of the Prince George's County's legislative delegation joined the call Thursday for a state investigation into charges that county school officials doctored grades to increase promotion and graduation rates. In a letter dated Thursday, the delegates called upon state Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon to examine the claims.
