Delegates call for probe of P.G. coun...

Delegates call for probe of P.G. county schools grade fixing

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Members of the Prince George's County's legislative delegation joined the call Thursday for a state investigation into charges that county school officials doctored grades to increase promotion and graduation rates. In a letter dated Thursday, the delegates called upon state Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon to examine the claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maryland's first Steak 'n Shake on the auction ... 11 hr Fitius T Bluster 2
Man on man action at racetrack Tue Nomad 3
Roy Rogers (Aug '15) May 25 Farrell Landon 2
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Apr '17 Farrell Landon 26
Pump It Up In Lanham - Horrible Experience! (Apr '09) Mar '17 TLL 33
Emily Nicole Russell Feb '17 Emily Russell 1
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait (Nov '16) Nov '16 LEWIS 1
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC