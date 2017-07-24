Surge 15, May 16 to June 15

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

All Orange Line stations east of Stadium-Armory are scheduled to be closed from May 16 through June 15, with additional service cuts for Silver Line riders in Virginia. Orange Line trains to and from Virginia are scheduled to run to and from Largo Town Center rather than New Carrollton.

