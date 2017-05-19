Shoppes at Bowie Town Center developer seeks an exit

An extension of the Bowie Town Center in Prince George's County is being offered up to interested buyers, a reasonably rare offering at a time when brick-and-mortar retailers like J.C. Penney and Sears are closing stores across the U.S. Neuman Commercial Group LLC recently began marketing the Shoppes at Bowie Town Center, a 104,000-square-foot ... (more)

