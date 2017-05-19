Shoppes at Bowie Town Center develope...

Shoppes at Bowie Town Center developer seeks an exit

An extension of the Bowie Town Center in Prince George's County is being offered up to interested buyers, a reasonably rare offering at a time when brick-and-mortar retailers like J.C. Penney and Sears are closing stores across the U.S. Neuman Commercial Group LLC recently began marketing the Shoppes at Bowie Town Center, a 104,000-square-foot ... (more)

