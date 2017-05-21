Police investigating fatal stabbing at University of Maryland as possible hate crime
Police updated the public and discussed a possible hate-based motivation for a fatal stabbing which occurred Saturday on campus. The suspect is a 22-year-old student from Severna Park.
