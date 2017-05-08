Person hit, killed by train in Bowie

Person hit, killed by train in Bowie

Wednesday May 3 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Railroad and emergency officials say a person was struck and killed by a commuter train in Maryland, and train traffic was shut down in that area just before rush hour. Prince George's Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady said on Twitter that a person was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon by an Amtrak train in Bowie, Md.

