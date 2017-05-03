MARC's Penn Line suspended after pers...

MARC's Penn Line suspended after person is fatally struck

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Washington Post

Service on MARC's Penn Line was suspended ahead of the Wednesday rush after a person was fatally struck between the Seabrook and New Carrollton stations, authorities said. The Penn Line service had resumed, including all northbound trains, by 5:45 p.m., but riders said they expected major delays in both directions, according to tweets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 26
Pump It Up In Lanham - Horrible Experience! (Apr '09) Mar '17 TLL 33
Emily Nicole Russell Feb '17 Emily Russell 1
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait Nov '16 LEWIS 1
todd hibler (Jun '14) Nov '16 excrofton 2
News Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 juice 1
Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dick 5
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC