Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend's Neighbor
Robert Mallette was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after being found guilty in April of two counts of second-degree assault. Mallette attacked a man attempting to help Mallette's ex-girlfriend escape a domestic dispute.
