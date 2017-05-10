Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfrie...

Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend's Neighbor

Robert Mallette was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after being found guilty in April of two counts of second-degree assault. Mallette attacked a man attempting to help Mallette's ex-girlfriend escape a domestic dispute.

