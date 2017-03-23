Federal gov't relaxes nutrition standards for school lunches

In this March 23, 2017 file photo, Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue arrives to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. After months of delays, the Senate is expected to confirm Agriculture Secretary nominee Sonny Perdue on Monday, April 24, 2017, with bipartisan support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.