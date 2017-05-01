US Holocaust Museum opens conservation and research center

Laura Seylar, registrar of Collections Management, slides open a section of the art rack at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum's David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center in Bowie, Md., Monday, April 24, 2017. The art racks holds painting and other hanging art made during the period or the Holocaust and works showing memories of the Holocaust made by survivors.The Shapell Center is a new state-of-the-art facility that will house the collection of record of the Holocaust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.