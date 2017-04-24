U.S. Holocaust Museum research center...

U.S. Holocaust Museum research center opens in Bowie

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Officials with the U.S. Holocaust Museum dedicated the David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center Monday, a $40 million storage and research facility that will house 99 percent of documents and artifacts held by the museum but not on display in Washington, D.C. The event took place on Yom HaShoah , Holocaust Remembrance Day. "For nameless victims, their only connection to the world, to us, to history, to the future, are the people who work here and preserve their memory and tell to the world what happened to them," said Irvin Shapell, whose family foundation contributed more than $15 toward planning and building the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 26
Pump It Up In Lanham - Horrible Experience! (Apr '09) Mar '17 TLL 33
Emily Nicole Russell Feb '17 Emily Russell 1
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait Nov '16 LEWIS 1
todd hibler (Jun '14) Nov '16 excrofton 2
News Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ... Nov '16 juice 1
Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dick 5
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC