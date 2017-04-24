U.S. Holocaust Museum research center opens in Bowie
Officials with the U.S. Holocaust Museum dedicated the David and Fela Shapell Family Collections, Conservation and Research Center Monday, a $40 million storage and research facility that will house 99 percent of documents and artifacts held by the museum but not on display in Washington, D.C. The event took place on Yom HaShoah , Holocaust Remembrance Day. "For nameless victims, their only connection to the world, to us, to history, to the future, are the people who work here and preserve their memory and tell to the world what happened to them," said Irvin Shapell, whose family foundation contributed more than $15 toward planning and building the center.
