PGLT's the Uninvited Approaches Opening at Bowie Playhouse

Prince George's Little Theatre will produce the classic ghost story "The Uninvited" at the Bowie Playhouse from April 28 to May 13. All Friday performances and Saturday performances April 29 and May 6 are at 8 p.m. The Sunday performances April 30 and May 7 and the closing performance Saturday, May 13 are 2 p.m. matinees. The play is directed by Keith Brown and produced by Malia Murray.

