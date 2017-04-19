Annapolis woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $43K in PAC funds

State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, pictured here in this file photo, announced Wednesday that an Annapolis woman was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 200 community service after she pleaded guilty to embezzling $42,650 in campaign funds. State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, pictured here in this file photo, announced Wednesday that an Annapolis woman was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 200 community service after she pleaded guilty to embezzling $42,650 in campaign funds.

