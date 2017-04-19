Annapolis woman pleads guilty to embe...

Annapolis woman pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $43K in PAC funds

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, pictured here in this file photo, announced Wednesday that an Annapolis woman was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 200 community service after she pleaded guilty to embezzling $42,650 in campaign funds. State Prosecutor Emmet C. Davitt, pictured here in this file photo, announced Wednesday that an Annapolis woman was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 200 community service after she pleaded guilty to embezzling $42,650 in campaign funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Apr 16 Farrell Landon 26
Pump It Up In Lanham - Horrible Experience! (Apr '09) Mar '17 TLL 33
Emily Nicole Russell Feb '17 Emily Russell 1
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait Nov '16 LEWIS 1
todd hibler (Jun '14) Nov '16 excrofton 2
News Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ... Nov '16 juice 1
Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dick 5
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC