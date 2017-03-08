Grand jury indicts former Md. delegat...

Grand jury indicts former Md. delegate in bribery case

A grand jury has indicted a former state delegate on bribery charges in a case involving liquor sales in Prince George's County. Democrat Michael Vaughn of Bowie resigned less than an hour before this year's legislative session started, citing "health challenges."

