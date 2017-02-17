Police officer accused of snapping up...

Police officer accused of snapping upskirt photos sentenced to 3 years' probation

Friday Feb 17

A Prince George's County police officer who pleaded guilty to snapping upskirt photos was sentenced Friday to three years of supervised probation. James Sims pleaded guilty in Prince George's County Circuit Court to four counts of visual surveillance with prurient interest and two counts of misconduct in office in January.

