Old Line to buy DCB Bancshares in Mar...

Old Line to buy DCB Bancshares in Maryland for $41 million

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: American Banker

Old Line Bancshares in Bowie, Md., has agreed to buy DCB Bancshares in Damascus, Md. The $1.7 billion-asset Old Line said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $40.7 million, or $25.22 a share, for the $311 million-asset parent of Damascus Community Bank.

