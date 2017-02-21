new Pr. Georgea s Co. officer sentenced to probation for upskirt photos
A police officer who secretly aimed his phone's camera up the skirts of unsuspecting women has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. Prince George's County Officer James Sims, 30, pleaded guilty last month to four counts of visual surveillance with prurient interest and two counts of misconduct in office.
