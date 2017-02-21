new Pr. Georgea s Co. officer sentenc...

new Pr. Georgea s Co. officer sentenced to probation for upskirt photos

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A police officer who secretly aimed his phone's camera up the skirts of unsuspecting women has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. Prince George's County Officer James Sims, 30, pleaded guilty last month to four counts of visual surveillance with prurient interest and two counts of misconduct in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Dec '16 Jeremy 25
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait Nov '16 LEWIS 1
todd hibler (Jun '14) Nov '16 excrofton 2
News Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ... Nov '16 juice 1
Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dick 5
Kettering ES Oct '16 11000Layton 1
News Crofton speedway noise bill gets restart (Sep '09) Sep '16 Bazile 35
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC