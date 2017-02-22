Inovalon Reports Fourth Quarter and F...

Inovalon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Fourth quarter Non-GAAP net income of $7.4 million, resulting in Non-GAAP diluted net income of $0.05 per share MORE2 RegistryA dataset medical event count expanded to more than 13.3 billion, unique patient count expanded to more than 150 million Full year Non-GAAP net income of $51.0 million, resulting in Non-GAAP diluted net income of $0.34 per share Please refer to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Earnings Presentation Supplement available at http://investors.inovalon.com for additional information, including slides that will be referenced during the Company's conference call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pump It Up In Lanham - Horrible Experience! (Apr '09) Mar 3 TLL 33
Emily Nicole Russell Feb 26 Emily Russell 1
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Dec '16 Jeremy 25
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait Nov '16 LEWIS 1
todd hibler (Jun '14) Nov '16 excrofton 2
News Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ... Nov '16 juice 1
Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dick 5
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC