Inovalon Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results
Fourth quarter Non-GAAP net income of $7.4 million, resulting in Non-GAAP diluted net income of $0.05 per share MORE2 RegistryA dataset medical event count expanded to more than 13.3 billion, unique patient count expanded to more than 150 million Full year Non-GAAP net income of $51.0 million, resulting in Non-GAAP diluted net income of $0.34 per share Please refer to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Earnings Presentation Supplement available at http://investors.inovalon.com for additional information, including slides that will be referenced during the Company's conference call.
