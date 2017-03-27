HBCU Presidents Take Trump To Task For Federal Help
Leaders expressed the need for more Republican support in getting grants and ensuring the welfare of universities during a meeting Monday. eaders from the nation's historically Black colleges and universities met with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Monday to press needs for funding and federal support, reports The Seattle Times .
