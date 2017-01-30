Children of America, Fights Childhood Obesity with Proprietary Programming
Children of America, the #1 preschool in America, announced the launch of its newest childcare facility in Bowie, MD. ?We wanted to bring our particular brand of programming to the families of Bowie," said Jim Perretty, Children of America CEO.
