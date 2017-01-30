Children of America, Fights Childhood...

Children of America, Fights Childhood Obesity with Proprietary Programming

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

Children of America, the #1 preschool in America, announced the launch of its newest childcare facility in Bowie, MD. ?We wanted to bring our particular brand of programming to the families of Bowie," said Jim Perretty, Children of America CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Dec '16 Jeremy 25
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait Nov '16 LEWIS 1
todd hibler (Jun '14) Nov '16 excrofton 2
News Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ... Nov '16 juice 1
Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dick 5
Kettering ES Oct '16 11000Layton 1
News Crofton speedway noise bill gets restart (Sep '09) Sep '16 Bazile 35
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,045 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC