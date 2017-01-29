Two fatally shot at Bowie restaurant ...

Two fatally shot at Bowie restaurant in workplace violence

Sunday Jan 29

Two people were killed and another was injured at a Bowie restaurant early Sunday, in what Prince George's County police said was a case of workplace violence as a result of dispute between employees. Police were called to the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill in the 6800 block of Race Track Road in Bowie about 2 a.m. and found three people with upper-body trauma from gunshot wounds, according to the Bowie Police Department.

