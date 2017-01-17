Prince George's officer pleads guilty...

Prince George's officer pleads guilty to snapping upskirt photos

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Washington Post

A Prince George's County police officer accused of taking upskirt photos of "unsuspecting women" pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to misconduct in office and other related charges in connection with the case. County police officer James Sims pleaded guilty to four counts of visual surveillance with prurient interest and two counts of misconduct in office for the images he captured, some taken while he was on duty conducting traffic stops, according to the Prince George's County state's attorney's office.

