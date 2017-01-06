Prince George's Little Theatre to Produce the Area Premiere of Sean Grennan's the Tin Woman
Prince George's Little Theatre will produce the area premiere of Sean Grennan 's "The Tin Woman" at the Bowie Playhouse from January 13 - 28. All Friday performances and Saturday performances January 13 and 21 are at 8 pm. The Sunday performances January 15 and 22 and the closing performance Saturday January 28 are 2 pm matinees.
