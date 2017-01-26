Maryland Trash Trucks Pay Tribute to ...

Maryland Trash Trucks Pay Tribute to Worker Who Died

55 min ago Read more: NBC Washington

Trash trucks from several cities and counties in the western Maryland region came together Friday to pay tribute to a man who died while working on a garbage truck in Prince George's County. Police say the driver of a SUV struck a parked car along Old Sandy Spring Road and then hit Colbert, who was at the back of the truck loading trash.

