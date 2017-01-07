Man found dead in car partially submerged in Maryland pond
A man was found dead inside a car partially submerged in a pond in Bowie Saturday morning by the Prince George's County Fire and Emergency Medical Servcies Department. Firefighters found a 2003 Honda Accord overturned in a water retention pond near the off-ramp of eastbound Route 50 by Route 197 in Bowie about 8 a.m., said spokesman Mark Brady, with the passenger area partially underwater.
Read more at The Washington Post.
