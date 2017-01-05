Four charged in Prince George's Count...

Four charged in Prince George's County liquor board conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Two Prince George's County liquor board officials and two business owners have been charged in an alleged federal bribery conspiracy in which officials were paid for favorable liquor license actions, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Board Director David Dae Sok Son, 40, of Bowie, and Commissioner Anuj Sud, 39, of Hyattsville, and two business owners, Young Jung Paig, 62, of Beltsville and Shin Ja Lee, 55, of Landover are charged with bribery and conspiracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Dec 9 Jeremy 25
HEY YO! Why do N(EYE)GGERS steal, and SMELL Nov '16 Sam Lancaster 1
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait Nov '16 LEWIS 1
todd hibler (Jun '14) Nov '16 excrofton 2
News Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ... Nov '16 juice 1
Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dick 5
Kettering ES Oct '16 11000Layton 1
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,159 • Total comments across all topics: 277,696,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC