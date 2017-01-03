Fed: 4 Charged In Liquor Board Bribery Conspiracy

Two Prince George's County liquor board officials and two business owners have been charged in an alleged federal bribery conspiracy in which officials were paid for favorable liquor license actions, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Board Director David Dae Sok Son, 40, of Bowie, and Commissioner Anuj Sud, 39, of Hyattsville, and two business owners, Young Jung Paig, 62, of Beltsville and Shin Ja Lee, 55, of Landover are charged with bribery and conspiracy.

