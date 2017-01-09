30 months of wiretaps, hundreds of re...

30 months of wiretaps, hundreds of recordings underpin Md. bribery charges, prosecutors say.

Monday Jan 9

Federal agents searched the offices of the Prince George's County liquor board Jan. 5. A man accused of facilitating bribes to elected officials in exchange for favorable action on legislation that would expand liquor sales in Prince George's County was allowed to go home on Monday. The arrangement will make it easier for David Dae Sok Son, 40 of Bowie, to work with lawyers on sifting through 30 months worth of wiretaps and hundreds of recordings collected in the investigation that dates from at least 2014, said Assistant U.S. Attorney James A. Crowell IV.

