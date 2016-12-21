'We live pleasant, simple lives': Meet the couple who earn $110,000 a year, have THIRTEEN kids, all with college funds, and they have never owed a cent in debt Rob, 49, who works as a software engineer, says they've always lived frugally and have never had car loans, student loans or credit card debt The family who lives in Bowie, Maryland spend roughly $15,120 on food per year, $465 per month on utilities, $150 per month on gas and $225 per month on medical expenses They allocate about $200 per month to activities for the children and they have $6,000 in an emergency fund The couple's retirement, investment and savings totals more than $180,000, as Rob plans to retire within 13 years For over 25 years, one Maryland couple with 13 children living on a single-family income has never owed one penny in debt, as they claim to live 'pleasant' and 'simple lives'.

