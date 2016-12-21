'We live pleasant, simple lives': Meet the couple who earn $110,000 ...
'We live pleasant, simple lives': Meet the couple who earn $110,000 a year, have THIRTEEN kids, all with college funds, and they have never owed a cent in debt Rob, 49, who works as a software engineer, says they've always lived frugally and have never had car loans, student loans or credit card debt The family who lives in Bowie, Maryland spend roughly $15,120 on food per year, $465 per month on utilities, $150 per month on gas and $225 per month on medical expenses They allocate about $200 per month to activities for the children and they have $6,000 in an emergency fund The couple's retirement, investment and savings totals more than $180,000, as Rob plans to retire within 13 years For over 25 years, one Maryland couple with 13 children living on a single-family income has never owed one penny in debt, as they claim to live 'pleasant' and 'simple lives'.
Bowie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12)
|Dec 9
|Jeremy
|25
|HEY YO! Why do N(EYE)GGERS steal, and SMELL
|Nov 30
|Sam Lancaster
|1
|Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|1
|todd hibler (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|excrofton
|2
|Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ...
|Nov '16
|juice
|1
|Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dick
|5
|Sex Abuser allowed to serve home detention in B... (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Philbert
|3
