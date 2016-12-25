new Vehicle crash involving at least 25 cars causes Inner Loop mess
Update: 495NB at Gallows: All lanes to be closed for at least 3 hours for 25-30 vehicle crash. Stay off roads til 9AM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bowie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12)
|Dec 9
|Jeremy
|25
|HEY YO! Why do N(EYE)GGERS steal, and SMELL
|Nov '16
|Sam Lancaster
|1
|Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|1
|todd hibler (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|excrofton
|2
|Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ...
|Nov '16
|juice
|1
|Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dick
|5
|Kettering ES
|Oct '16
|11000Layton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bowie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC