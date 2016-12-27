James Pfarr v. Jeffrey B. Fisher

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Need for hearing on failure to receive notice In 2015, after his house located at 12106 Reardon Lane in Bowie, Maryland was foreclosed upon and sold, James C. Pfarr, Appellant, filed various motions, including one to stay and others to determine bond, allow discovery and dismiss. Judge Toni E. Clarke ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.