Head of liquor commission charged with DUI near MGM casino

Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Washington Post

Charles W. Caldwell III oversees the five-member body that issues liquor licenses and regulates alcohol sales. The chairman of the commission that oversees liquor licenses in Prince George's County was arrested on drunken-driving charges Thursday night outside the MGM National Harbor Casino after he was in a crash involving two other vehicles, according to police.

