Davidsonville Wildlife Sanctuary closing after four decades

Friday Nov 25 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

After four decades of taking in injured and abandoned animals, the Davidsonville Wildlife Sanctuary is preparing to close its doors. The decision is being made after the death this month of the sanctuary's founder and director, Sandy Carr, who was 74. The sanctuary on 10.5 acres off Beards Point Road has been home over the years to turkeys and pigs, raccoons and squirrels, peacocks and geese, burros and groundhogs - all brought to Carr, or simply left on her doorstep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

