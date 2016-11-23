Davidsonville Wildlife Sanctuary closing after four decades
After four decades of taking in injured and abandoned animals, the Davidsonville Wildlife Sanctuary is preparing to close its doors. The decision is being made after the death this month of the sanctuary's founder and director, Sandy Carr, who was 74. The sanctuary on 10.5 acres off Beards Point Road has been home over the years to turkeys and pigs, raccoons and squirrels, peacocks and geese, burros and groundhogs - all brought to Carr, or simply left on her doorstep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Bowie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12)
|Dec 9
|Jeremy
|25
|HEY YO! Why do N(EYE)GGERS steal, and SMELL
|Nov 30
|Sam Lancaster
|1
|Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|1
|todd hibler (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|excrofton
|2
|Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ...
|Nov '16
|juice
|1
|Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dick
|5
|Sex Abuser allowed to serve home detention in B... (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Philbert
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bowie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC