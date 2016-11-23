Anne Arundel economic development CEO...

Anne Arundel economic development CEO studying need for new incentives

Saturday Nov 26

Mussog took over Nov. 1, after former CEO Bob Hannon resigned after being charged with entering a neighbor's home without permission and going through her underwear drawer. Mussog, who came to the post after serving as Anne Arundel County controller, is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from the University of Michigan , Ross School of Business.

