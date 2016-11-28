Alert Officer's Traffic Stop Leads to Theft Arrests
What started as a routine traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of three Maryland residents for allegedly stealing items from cars. Police say the officer noticed stolen items in plain sight in the car after pulling it over on the 2300 block of S. Kenmore Street, in the Nauck neighborhood, early Wednesday morning.
Bowie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12)
|Dec 9
|Jeremy
|25
|HEY YO! Why do N(EYE)GGERS steal, and SMELL
|Nov 30
|Sam Lancaster
|1
|Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|1
|todd hibler (Jun '14)
|Nov '16
|excrofton
|2
|Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ...
|Nov '16
|juice
|1
|Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Dick
|5
|Sex Abuser allowed to serve home detention in B... (May '14)
|Oct '16
|Philbert
|3
