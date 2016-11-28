Alert Officer's Traffic Stop Leads to...

Alert Officer's Traffic Stop Leads to Theft Arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: ARLnow.com

What started as a routine traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of three Maryland residents for allegedly stealing items from cars. Police say the officer noticed stolen items in plain sight in the car after pulling it over on the 2300 block of S. Kenmore Street, in the Nauck neighborhood, early Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bowie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bowie is becoming a ghetto! (Feb '12) Dec 9 Jeremy 25
HEY YO! Why do N(EYE)GGERS steal, and SMELL Nov 30 Sam Lancaster 1
News Soldier from Bowie, Maryland, dies in Kuwait Nov '16 LEWIS 1
todd hibler (Jun '14) Nov '16 excrofton 2
News Prince George's Co. NAACP calls for removal of ... Nov '16 juice 1
Review: Nealon, John J Phd - John J Nealon PHD (Oct '10) Oct '16 Dick 5
Sex Abuser allowed to serve home detention in B... (May '14) Oct '16 Philbert 3
See all Bowie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bowie Forum Now

Bowie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bowie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Bowie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC