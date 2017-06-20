2016-17 rain year comes to an end today

2016-17 rain year comes to an end today

Sticking with the "old" rain year dates of July 1- June 30 means the rain year that began last year comes to a close today. Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: "I measured 34.4" in my backyard gauges during the past rain year.

