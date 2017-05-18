Stomach bug outbreak at South Bay schools grow
A bug outbreak that has sickened hundreds of students in the South Bay may be spreading to other counties, according to the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency. There have been at least 28 cases reported by children and staff at a camp in the unincorporated Boulder Creek area, according to Santa Cruz County officials who said they are concerned about a more significant outbreak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boulder Creek standoff ends peacefully after st...
|Jun 16
|Jennifer Horan
|1
|From zero to Zero Motorcycles (Mar '09)
|May 31
|breaking records
|12
|allentown ny inbred (Mar '09)
|May 31
|Menz
|286
|Cops and Courts: March 31, 2009 (Mar '09)
|May '17
|George Martin
|32
|Business owners fed up with recent vandalism-spree (Sep '14)
|May '17
|a-citizen
|5
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC