Stomach bug outbreak at South Bay schools grow

May 18, 2017

A bug outbreak that has sickened hundreds of students in the South Bay may be spreading to other counties, according to the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency. There have been at least 28 cases reported by children and staff at a camp in the unincorporated Boulder Creek area, according to Santa Cruz County officials who said they are concerned about a more significant outbreak.

