Saratoga entrepreneur jailed for 48 m...

Saratoga entrepreneur jailed for 48 months over hotel project

1 hr ago

Saratoga's Sanjiv Kakkar is heading to jail. The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week that the entrepreneur was sentenced to 48 months in prison for wire fraud and making misstatements to a bank and ordered to pay $4,208,565.36 in restitution to his victim.

