Boulder Creek: Ex-owner of Brookdale Inn sentenced to four years prison

The former owner of Boulder Creek's Brookdale Inn and Spa, who was convicted of wire fraud last fall, was sentenced Monday to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay $4.2 million in restitution. Sanjiv Kakkar, a 55-year-old Saratoga resident, was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.