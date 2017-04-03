Boulder Creek: Ex-owner of Brookdale ...

Boulder Creek: Ex-owner of Brookdale Inn sentenced to four years prison

Monday Apr 3

The former owner of Boulder Creek's Brookdale Inn and Spa, who was convicted of wire fraud last fall, was sentenced Monday to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay $4.2 million in restitution. Sanjiv Kakkar, a 55-year-old Saratoga resident, was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

Boulder Creek, CA

