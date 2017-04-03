Boulder Creek: Ex-owner of Brookdale Inn sentenced to four years prison
The former owner of Boulder Creek's Brookdale Inn and Spa, who was convicted of wire fraud last fall, was sentenced Monday to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay $4.2 million in restitution. Sanjiv Kakkar, a 55-year-old Saratoga resident, was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|25
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC