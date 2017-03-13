Rescue of old, blind dog cheers San L...

Rescue of old, blind dog cheers San Lorenzo Valley

As Barnabas looks on, Dan Estrada holds Sage shortly after the 12-year-old labrador retriever's rescue. WHAT: Celebration for the blind Golden Retriever who has inspired the San Lorenzo Valley community and fundraiser for the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter BOULDER CREEK >> At the end of one of the darkest, wettest winters in memory, a bright spot has lit up the San Lorenzo Valley community in the form of an old, blind dog who went missing in the mountains for seven days.

