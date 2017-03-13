Rescue of old, blind dog cheers San Lorenzo Valley

As Barnabas looks on, Dan Estrada holds Sage shortly after the 12-year-old labrador retriever's rescue. WHAT: Celebration for the blind Golden Retriever who has inspired the San Lorenzo Valley community and fundraiser for the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter BOULDER CREEK >> At the end of one of the darkest, wettest winters in memory, a bright spot has lit up the San Lorenzo Valley community in the form of an old, blind dog who went missing in the mountains for seven days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.