Rash of mail thefts reported in Boulder Creek, the Summit
BOULDER CREEK >> Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office are warning residents of Boulder Creek and the Summit Road area to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles as a group of thieves have been stealing contents of mailboxes. The suspects are targeting mailboxes separated from homes by long driveways or private roads, according to a release by the sheriff's office.
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|10 pin
|25
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
