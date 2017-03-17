Cops and Courts March 17, 2017: Woman...

Cops and Courts March 17, 2017: Woman dies in head-on crash on San Miguel Canyon Road

Thursday Mar 16

One woman died and three people suffered major injuries Tuesday night in a head-on collision on San Miguel Canyon Road and the California Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor. Freedom resident Bryan Garcia, 20, was driving his blue 2010 Honda Accord southbound on San Miguel Canyon Road with two passengers at 11:20 p.m. A witness who was in front of Garcia's car saw it cross the double yellow lines in the road.

