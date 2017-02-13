Valley school workers suspended over Trump video
The January video features Boulder Creek High School Principal Lauren Sheehan and Vice Principal Jay Kopas as President Donald Trump and Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway, and what they might say if they were in charge of the school. Letters of suspension sent to Sheahan and Kopas from the Deer Valley Unified School District say the administrators will each be suspended for 10 days without pay.
