More rain, savage winds lash Santa Cruz County
Firefighters arrived to clear the massive trunk of the fallen tree off Highway 17 shortly after commuters cleared the smaller half. SANTA CRUZ >> The latest atmospheric river of tropical moisture dumped half a foot of rain in parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains and savaged the county with high winds that toppled scores of trees and wires.
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
