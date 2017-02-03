'It's Pretty Scary' in Santa Cruz Mountains Amid Storms
The Bay Area has experienced a particularly wet winter, but the Santa Cruz Mountains have likely been the hardest hit by the rash of storms. Crews hired by Santa Cruz County on Friday scrambled to shore up and protect what's left of Bear Creek Road near Boulder Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC