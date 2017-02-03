'It's Pretty Scary' in Santa Cruz Mou...

'It's Pretty Scary' in Santa Cruz Mountains Amid Storms

24 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

The Bay Area has experienced a particularly wet winter, but the Santa Cruz Mountains have likely been the hardest hit by the rash of storms. Crews hired by Santa Cruz County on Friday scrambled to shore up and protect what's left of Bear Creek Road near Boulder Creek.

Boulder Creek, CA

