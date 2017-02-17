Hole Yawns 200 Feet Across SR 35, Closing it Indefinitely
A mudslide wiped out a chunk of State Route 35 on Friday afternoon, creating a gaping hole that stretches about 200 feet wide and 50 feet deep. CalTrans crews were out assessing the damage late Friday, and engineers will begin working on solutions Monday for the section of Skyline Boulevard in Los Gatos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Boulder Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Grsndma
|96
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec '16
|MARK FARKER
|5
|County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Jerry toste
|59
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC