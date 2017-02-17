Hole Yawns 200 Feet Across SR 35, Clo...

Hole Yawns 200 Feet Across SR 35, Closing it Indefinitely

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: NBC Bay Area

A mudslide wiped out a chunk of State Route 35 on Friday afternoon, creating a gaping hole that stretches about 200 feet wide and 50 feet deep. CalTrans crews were out assessing the damage late Friday, and engineers will begin working on solutions Monday for the section of Skyline Boulevard in Los Gatos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan '17 Callme TRUMP 69
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan '17 Grsndma 96
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec '16 MARK FARKER 5
News County takes aim at Cheap Hauling's pickups (May '08) Dec '16 Jerry toste 59
See all Boulder Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Creek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Santa Cruz County was issued at February 18 at 10:06AM PST

Boulder Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Boulder Creek, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC