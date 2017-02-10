Handcuffed Boulder Creek man attempts...

Handcuffed Boulder Creek man attempts escape in flooding river

Thursday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

BOULDER CREEK >> A Boulder Creek man escaped Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies' custody while handcuffed Monday, made an ill-advised attempt to flee into the storm swollen waters of the San Lorenzo River and had to be rescued. Deputies contacted Rollin Thunder Easley, 22, after he broke into St. Michael's Church on Pine Street in Boulder Creek.

